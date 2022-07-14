Ashley Graham Jumps to Put Jeans on for Beyonce’s Viral ‘Savage’ TikTok Trend

Ashley Graham gave fans a look at what it’s like getting ready with her in the mornings.

The model posted a video to her TikTok and Instagram yesterday where she’s seen putting on her outfit for the day. The video set, to the “Savage Remix” song featuring Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion, follows Graham slipping into a pair of light wash, high-waisted jeans, hopping to get into the snug fit while the words, “If you don’t jump to get jeans on, baby you don’t feel my pain.” Graham’s video attracted more than 1 million views.

Graham sure did jump to get into her pants, the light wash denim sporting large pockets on the back and front with a boot cut flair on the legs. The model wore a tan cropped tank top, accessorizing the simple outfit with a chunky gold chain and a gold pendant necklace. Graham wore multiple dainty gold rings and tiny layered gold hoops for good measure.

The model twirled in her trousers, her hair falling down her back in long wavy tendrils; her makeup was neutral, finished plainly with a nude lip and a quick flick of mascara to darken the lashes and define the eyes.

Caught in the middle of a dance battle with herself, Graham didn’t end up showing the shoes she wore. White chunky sneakers could work wonders for this ensemble, adding to that casual but put together look the model often goes for when she isn’t wearing gowns on red carpets.

