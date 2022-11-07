Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere

Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix.

To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.

Ervin, Louise Greaves and Graham attend the ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ New York Film Festival World Premiere on Oct. 9 in New York. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

As for accessories, Graham added gold rings and earrings to her outfit.

The mom-of-three added black strappy heels to complete the effortlessly cool look. Her sandals featured straps along the toes and straps that wrapped around her feet and ankles. The thin heels reached at least 3 inches. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

Ervin and Graham attend the ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ New York Film Festival World Premiere on Oct. 9 in NYC. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Ervin also went with an all-black monochromatic look. He wore a button-down shirt paired with pants. He also wore Nike sneakers with pops of light blue. The film director added a black beanie and layered necklaces for his accessories.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

Discover how Graham’s style has evolved over the years in the gallery.