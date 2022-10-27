Ashley Graham Is a Y2K Angel in Printed Minidress & Gia Borghini Sandals at Halloween Party

Ashley Graham started her Halloween celebration a few days earlier with a stylish outfit. She attended the Tings Magazine x Booby Tape’s Halloween house party, which featured a star-studded guest list including Tyga, Evan Ross, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The supermodel donned a $245 minidress by Miaou, a mindfully made brand inspired by the Los Angeles coastline. Between the all-over graphic print, square neck, and spaghetti straps, we can’t help but look to Y2K trends when appreciating the design. Graham coupled the dress with a small Cannolo shoulder bag from Jil Sander and giant angel wings, getting into the Halloween spirit.

Model, Ashley Graham attends the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood, CA. Oct 27 CREDIT: MEGA Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan styled the model’s hair in two electric space buns accessorized with acrylic butterfly clamps. She went for similar jewelry to bring the look full circle. Likewise, celebrity makeup artist Kate Synott also played into the millennium theme by adorning Graham’s makeup look with strategically placed rhinestones.

The Sports Illustrated icon selected the Gia Borghini x Rosie Huntington White Strappy Sandal for her ethereal look. This Italian-made sandal comes complete with a cow leather sole, elasticized ankle strap, Nappa leather footbed, and a dreamy square toe with a sculptural 4-inch wedge.

Model, Ashley Graham attends the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood, CA. Oct 27 CREDIT: MEGA Speaking of the Y2K style, the wedge sandal is one of the many shoe trends that came back stronger than ever. Sofia Vergara, Chrissy Teigen, and Julianne Hough are just some of the celebrities tapping into the likeness.

Model, Ashley Graham attends the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood, CA. Oct 27 CREDIT: MEGA

