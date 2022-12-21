Ashley Graham Glows in Corset Minidress & Crystal-Embellished Jimmy Choo Sandals

Ashley Graham was a scene in green in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old supermodel uploaded a series of carousel-style images along with a video, which sees her dancing to “Last Christmas” by Wham!

In the photos, Graham strikes a model-worthy pose in a green satin minidress. The fun frock featured an asymmetrical caged strap, plunging neckline and corseted bodice. To keep warm during the chilly winter temperatures, she wore a grey and white graphic printed puffer coat. The outerwear featured puffy shoulder pads with oversized sleeves and a high neck.

To place more emphasis on her look, Graham opted for minimal accessories but added glittery silver eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it loose beach waves.

Completing Graham’s look was a pair of strappy crystal-embellished sandals by Jimmy Choo. The silhouette had a caged strap across the toe, a black square outsole and sat a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. She has a shoe wardrobe ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

