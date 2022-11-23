Ashley Graham Tastes the Rainbow In Colorful Neon Sweater With Grunge Twists in Chunky Black Creepers

Ashley Graham sported all colors of the rainbow in an Instagram post made yesterday. The photo features a slideshow of images of the former Sports Illustrated model posing dynamically in a Christopher John Rogers top and what appeared to be chunky black creepers.

Graham’s multicolored look was comprised of a colorful oversized knit sweater in neon iterations, the vibrant knit paired alongside high-waisted slouchy black leather trousers.

Flipping her ponytail, the former “America’s Next Top Model” judge showed off her dangling gold earrings paired alongside dainty gold rings.

To go along with her rainbow look, the model went for a classic pair of chunky creepers, trying out a grungier style. The footwear consisted of thick rubber soles with reliable non-slip tread, rounded toes, and a glossy black patent leather finish. Black creepers have become a hot commodity in many celebrity closets in recent months, seen on the likes of Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and even Charli D’Amelio.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

Just recently in a glamorous display, Graham attended Calendario Pirelli’s 2023 Presentation in Milan wearing a silk olive green dress. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with sparkling straps peeking out. She finished off the look with coordinating accessories and a pair of pointed metallic gold heels.

