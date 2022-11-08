Ashley Graham Shines in Gold Mules & Satin Brown Trench Coat Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Ashley Graham pulled up to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York dressed to impress.

The model wore a chocolate-hued satin trench coat dress that she wore off the shoulder. She cinched the dress at the waist with a black leather belt accented by a gold horseshoe buckle.

Ashley Graham attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The model styled her hair in a sleek bun while adorning chunky gold hoop earrings and small accented ear cuffs. Her understated makeup — a nude lip and glamourous eyelashes.

Ashley Graham attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

For footwear, Graham chose a pair of gold strappy mules designed with a square toe and metallic tone. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Graham’s style can be described as versatile when it comes to footwear. Over the years, she has shown her range by slipping on everything from square-toe strappy sandals to Jordan sneakers to peep-toe mules.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

