Ashley Graham Goes for Gold in $6,000 Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots & Chainmail ‘Freakum Dress’ at Tori Kelly’s Birthday Bash

Ashley Graham was sparkling in gold for Tori Kelly’s birthday. The former Sports Illustrated model adhered to a 2000s theme, clad in a golden Poster Girl dress and $6,000 boots.

The model shared her outfit on Instagram last night. Graham’s party look consisted of a gold chainmail minidress — or “freakum dress,” as she described in the caption — with a daring low back, crisscrossing straps, and whimsical print detailing.

Graham stuck with all shiny gold accessories and slicked her hair up into a very spiky Spice Girls-esque updo per the party’s theme.

Although they weren’t visible in the photos shared on her Instagram, Graham completed her look with Jimmy Choo x Timberland pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels reaching 4.5 inches in height and a sleek lace-up silhouette. The $6,000 pair mimicked the look of Timberland boots but with a sparkling twist, they were fully embellished in Swarovski crystals.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland crystalized stiletto boots. CREDIT: via Jimmy Choo

In order to commemorate the festive moment, Graham posted a slideshow of images and videos from the party on her Instagram. The caption on the post read, “when it’s @torikelly’s 30th and she says 2000s, I show up in my bday freakum dress, ikyk 😜😜 (also the amount of tape I had to use to keep these girls up was obnoxious).”

Ashley Graham attends The British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas, and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

