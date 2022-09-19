Ashley Graham Goes Business-Chic In Sharp Blazer, Leather Mini Skirt & Barely-There Stiletto Sandals

Ashley Graham put a trendy spin on business-chic attire in her latest Instagram post. In the carousel-style images, the television host strikes a model-worthy pose along with a video dancing in a hotel room. She simply captioned the upload “caffeine queen.”

When it came to the outfit, Graham wore classic closet staples. The 34-year-old supermodel donned a grey blazer. The overcoat had wide lapels and a sharp hemline. She teamed the jacket with a simple white T-shirt, which was tucked into a high-waist leather mini skirt.

For glam, the runway sensation went with soft makeup and a neutral pout. She styled her hair in a high wavy ponytail and let two stands frame her face. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoops and midi rings.

Completing Graham’s look was a pair of black sandals. The shoe style had a square outsole, thin metal strap across the toe and was set on a small stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Related Sia Goes Incognito in Flowy Dress, Retro Mary Jane Heels & Statement Headband in New York City Kristin Cavallari Pairs The Same Versatile Sandals With Two Punchy Minidresses in Miami Lizzo 'Twerks' In Comfy Blue Pajamas & Hidden Shoes While Promoting Her Upcoming 'Special' Tour

Ashley Graham seen arriving to the Today Show 08 Sep 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Graham is known for being a high fashion runway model that has honed her personal style throughout the years of her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry constantly advocating for curvy women and body positivity. The presenter has used her platform as well as her love for fashion to make a statement. In doing so, she’s turned the fashion game on its head. Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to sleek. For formal occasions, she often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Graham’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.