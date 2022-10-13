Ashley Benson Embraces the Braless Trend in White Blazer & Towering Platforms at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival

Ashley Benson had a monochrome moment at her latest premiere.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum hit the red carpet for her upcoming film, “The Loneliest Boy in the World”, on Wednesday. The movie premiered at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles. Benson went with a daring look for the event. She wore a white oversized blazer but skipped a top underneath, embracing the braless trend. Heidi Klum and Lori Harvey revived the trend last month during New York Fashion Week.

Benson paired her jacket with matching wide-leg, high-waisted pants. She accessorized with chunky pieces including large hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace. She also wore rings and a watch.

Benson attends the Los Angeles screening of ‘The Loneliest Boy In The World’ on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The actress soared thanks to her shoes. She wore platform heels to the premiere. Her beige patent leather heels featured a square toe and a towering platform sole that added at least 2 inches to the overall height.

Benson attends the Los Angeles screening of ‘The Loneliest Boy In The World’ on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to footwear, Benson often goes for daring and height-boosting styles. The “Spring Breakers” actress frequently wears black boots and loafers in platform, lug-sole, Western and combat silhouettes — to name just a few — from a range of brands, including Vagabond Shoemakers, AGL, Dr. Martens and Rag & Bone. Her off-duty wardrobe also features low and high-top sneakers from Converse, Saint Laurent and Nike, as well as J/Slides slides. On the red carpet, Benson often opts for similarly dark or metallic pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels including Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Alevi Milano.

Click here to see how high heels have evolved over the decades.