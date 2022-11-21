Ashley Benson Suits Up in Edgy Tuxedo & Sharp Heels for ‘Ash by Ashley Benson’ Fragrance Launch Campaign

Ashley Benson starred in a campaign for her latest business venture.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star officially launched her new genderless fragrance line, Ash by Ashley Benson on Nov. 15. The new line features two products, titled The Eighth and East 12th. The fragrances retail for $79 for 50 ml. and $25 for 8 ml., and they also launched at the online fragrance subscription platform Scentbird on Nov. 17.

Benson poses for her new fragrance campaign. CREDIT: Frankie Batista/Mega

For the campaign for the line, Benson suited up. In one shot, she is wearing a black sequin blazer and matching trousers. She opted to skip the shirt under her blazer, and added a black bowtie left undone. She also added black patent leather pumps to complete the look.

A shot from Benson’s new fragrance campaign. CREDIT: Frankie Batista/Mega

In another shot, Benson wears a gray suit. Her gray jacket features a bit of an oversized look and her high-waisted trousers were held up with a pair of striped suspenders. She added a white tank top to this outfit and completed it with a pair of black strappy heels. The heels gave her an extra boost with platform soles.

Though the “Spring Breakers” alum has mainly worked in the acting and music industries, she has dipped her toes into entrepreneurial endeavors before. She cofounded sunglasses brand Privé Revaux in 2017 and craft spirits brand Thomas Ashbourne earlier this year. However, Ash marks the first solo business venture for Benson.

