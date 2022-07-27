Ashlee Simpson Slips Into Ballet Flats With Son Bronx Wentz in Michael Jackson Tribute Shirt & Socks With Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashlee Simpson looked cute and comfortable for a retail therapy session. The “Pieces of Me” singer was spotted shopping today in Los Angeles with her son Bronx Wentz from her previous marriage to Fallout Boy bass player Pete Wentz.

The mother and son spent some quality time together as they checked out different stores around the city. Simpson kept her ensemble simple for the day out. The “7th Heaven” alum wore a black short-sleeve T-shirt with relaxed charcoal jeans.

Simpson accessorized the casual ensemble with stylish printed shades and a purple Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette handbag. To keep cool during the warm summer temperatures, the musician parted her blond tresses in the middle and pinned it up with a clip.

Bronx sported a vintage Michael Jackson T-shirt with blue Nike shorts. The 13-year-old completed his look with white tube socks and black slide sandals.

Simpson stayed true to a chill vibe and slipped into a pair of black ballet flats. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The actress can often be seen on the red carpet in strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. Marsell and Prada loafers. She also favors sneakers from New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

