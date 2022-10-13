×
Ashlee Simpson Brings Boho-Chic Style in Suede Boots to DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Launch

By Joce Blake
DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Launch Event
Ashlee Simpson arrived at DSW’s Crown Vintage fall launch in Los Angeles in bohemian-chic style.

The singer was decked out in an oversized black leather jacket overlaying a black top tucked into high-waist tan slacks with a frayed hem.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Ashlee Simpson attends DSW's Crown Vintage Fall Launch on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW)
Ashlee Simpson attends DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Launch on Oct. 12 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for DSW

Best of all, Simpson showed her support for the launch by throwing on the Crown Vintage Taren Boot, a classic suede boot coupled with a flared block heel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Ashlee Simpson attends DSW's Crown Vintage Fall Launch on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW)
Ashlee Simpson attends DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Launch on Oct. 12 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for DSW

The leading branded footwear and accessories retailer hosted the shopping event to debut their newest collection with actor, producer, entrepreneur, and the brand’s muse, Emma Roberts. This new partnership is a collaboration with Crown Vintage.

According to DSW, the collection features a selection of loafers, boots, and accessories in the season’s most sought-after trends and beyond. The ever-so-stylish Roberts will lend her own personal expertise in collaboration with the brand on the design and curation of the spring and fall 2023 designs.

Speaking of Ashlee Simpson, the singer later attended the premiere of “The Loneliest Boy in The World” held during the 22nd Annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by her husband, Evan Ross.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 12: 22nd Annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival - Los Angeles Screening Of WellGo USA's 'The Loneliest Boy In The World' held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 12, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 13 Oct 2022 Pictured: Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907136_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson at the 22nd Annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
Simpson wore an all-black outfit, pairing an oversized blazer with fringe on the arms with leather pants. Ross followed his wife in black sneakers and a fuzzy lavender sweater.

