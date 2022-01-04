Ashlee Simpson Hits Aspen in Plaid Fringe Coat, Fur Bucket Hat and Platform Chelsea Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ashlee Simpson Ross smiles in the snow at an American Girl doll event in Aspen, Colo.

The “Pieces of Me” singer posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her and her daughter enjoying a new friend from the American Girl doll company. The doll in the photo is Corinne Tan and is the latest release from the brand.

When it comes to the ensemble, Simpson Ross wore a plaid orange, red, yellow, black and white wool overcoat from Calvin Klein that featured a sleek one-button design that also had a fringed hemline. She paired it with chic patchwork denim that incorporated a light and medium wash jean.

Shoe-wise, Simpson Ross slipped on a pair of platform Chelsea boots by Dr. Martens that are on-trend while also providing security when dealing with frigid winter days. The boots are available for purchase on drmartens.com.

Simpson Ross is known for having a distinct sartorial aesthetic that marries being fashion-forward with comfortability in mind. Riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing flowy dresses, loose separates and boho-chic kimonos. For accessories, Simpson Ross usually opts for pieces from luxury houses like Bottega Veneta and Chanel. For shoes, she usually wears silhouettes from labels like Jimmy Choo, Dr. Martens and Oscar Tiye in the form of pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers.

When she graces red carpets, she wears beautiful creations from brands like Dior, Toni Maticevski, Galia Lahav, Georges Chakra and Ralph & Russo.

Simpson Ross has also starred in fashion campaigns her sister’s eponymous Jessica Simpson line. She also started her own clothing line and even collaborated with the French brand Zadig & Voltaire.

