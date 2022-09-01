Ashlee Simpson Revives the ’90s Supermodel Slip Dress & Flexes Her Feet at Husband Evan Ross’ Birthday Party

Following Diana Ross’s epic performances at the Hollywood Bowl, her son Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson hosted a Birthday pool party in honor of Evan’s 34 Birthday at their home in Los Angeles.

Simpson went casual and easy, taking a page out of 90s supermodel Kate Moss’ book by throwing on a simple strappy black slip dress in a maxi style. The lengthy garment was silky and reflective under the camera’s flash, adorned with lace on the plunging deep v bodice. Since the event was a pool party, the “Pieces Of Me” songstress didn’t wear any shoes, opting instead to show off her pedicure in black.

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross at Ross’ 34th Birthday party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea Best Photography

When Simpson is wearing shoes, she can often be seen on the red carpet in classic strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. The actress also favors sneakers from New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

A-listers, musicians, and comedians joined in on the festivities where they enjoyed cocktails by Fun Wine including a Strawberry Rose Moscato, Peach Passion Moscato and a Red Sangria with fresh fruit. The family affair saw Tracee Ellis Ross’ attending, rocking white overalls and a black tank. Ashlee’s dad Joe Simpson, who was dressed in head-to-toe matching Gucci shorts set. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted taking selfies with her brother and sister-in-law next to the Fun Wine’s photo wall which included a baby photo of Evan.

Ashlee Simpson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Evan Ross at Ross’ 34th Birthday party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea Best Photography

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson was spotted chatting at the bar with comedian Tiffany Haddish laughing about her recent Usher stage performance in Vegas. Comedian Marlon Wayans and Elijah Kelly all played a heated round of basketball by the pool while singer Miguel led a dance off with tunes spun by DJ Ruckus. Singer Macy Gray was spotted snacking on tasty Jamaican Cuisine from Yaad Island Food Truck.

