Ashlee Simpson Gives Casual Sophistication in Gray Overcoat, Jeans and Rugged Sneakers With Evan Ross & Their Daughter

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Jagger Ross out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 02, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashlee Simpson Ross knows how to make a sporty-chic statement.

The “Outta My Head” singer was spotted while out and about Wednesday with her husband, Evan Ross, and their daughter Jagger Snow Ross. When it comes to the outfit, Simpson donned a sophisticated vibe comprised of a gray herringbone overcoat with structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a gray sweatshirt paired with cropped jeans that had frayed hems. She accessorized with a pair of white crew socks, a large black handbag, square neutral-colored sunglasses and chunky gold hoop earrings.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross with their daughter Jagger Ross while out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 02, 2022. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross with their daughter Jagger Ross while out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 02, 2022. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To finish off everything, she slipped on a pair of multicolored sneakers that incorporated a rugged textured sole that added some dimension to her energy. The shoes had an athletic yet casual feel that blended with the moment nicely.

A closer look at Ashlee Simpson Ross’ multicolored sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Simpson’s fashion aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy getups that still feel modern and yet have her specific flair. As of late, we’ve seen Simpson wear a plaid coat that showed off her affinity for eye-catching prints and colors. But also, on her Instagram feed, she wears boho-chic kimonos and edgy dresses that all have her special flair. She also has a penchant for making lingerie dresses toned down with classic staples.

Simpson Ross has also starred in ad campaigns her sister’s eponymous Jessica Simpson line. She also started her own clothing line and even collaborated with the French brand Zadig & Voltaire.

Put on a pair of multicolored sneakers for a pop of color.

To Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers, $120.

To Buy: Puma RS-X Curve Sneakers, $50.

To Buy: Reebok Legacy 83 Sneaker, $75.