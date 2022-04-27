×
Ashlee Simpson Elevates a Raw-Edge Outfit With Glossy Mules at Kathy Hilton’s Halo Dog Collar Launch Event

Ashlee Simpson hit Kathy Hilton’s latest event in a chic but comfortable look.

The “Pieces of Me” singer attended Hilton’s garden party on Tuesday in LA. The “Real Housewives” star hosted the event to kick off National Pet Month and promote the launch of Halo Dog Collar. Simpson was accompanied by her husband, Evan Ross.

Simpson at Kathy Hilton’s garden party on April 26.
To the event, Simpson wore an oversized white button-down top that featured a raw hemline as well as a few splashes of pink and orange throughout. She paired the shirt with flare-leg jeans, which also included a raw hem. Simpson also added a few layered necklaces and carried a large black quilted clutch bag.

Simpson added a little height to her look with a pair of heeled mules. She wore black patent leather square-toe sandals on thin 4-inch heels.

A closer look at Simpson’s heels.
Ross matched his wife by also wearing a button-down shirt. His style came in a light blue shade and he paired it with black trousers. He finished off his look with black leather dress shoes.

Ross and Simpson at Kathy Hilton’s garden party on April 26.
Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The “Lala” singer can often be seen on the red carpet in black strappy sandals by Alaïa, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman. Marsell and Prada loafers, as well as printed slides, have become some of her off-duty go-to shoes in recent weeks. For her sneaker options, Simpson also laces into New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse styles.

