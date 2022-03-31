Ashlee Simpson Gets Fluffy in Balenciaga Cheetah Slides With Her Daughter in Dr. Martens Boots

Ashlee Simpson out and about in LA.

Ashlee Simpson looked stylish in mom mode in LA yesterday with her daughter Jagger.

Ashlee Simpson and her daughter Jagger out and about in LA. CREDIT: Mega

The mother-daughter duo matched in animal print accents while out for a shopping day. Simpson paired casual light-wash blue jeans with a black classic double-breasted blazer, which featured an oversized fit and gold buttons on both sides. She layered the jacket over a light black T-shirt.

Ashlee Simpson out and about in LA. CREDIT: Mega

The 37-year-old accessorized with three thin layered necklaces, a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings and wide framed sunglasses. She also carried a green and orange-brown messenger bag with the signature Chanel logo printed across the strap. The satchel featured leather accents and a ying-yang pin.

Detail of Ashlee Simpson’s Balenciaga slides. CREDIT: Mega

On her feet, she wore a pair of fluffy Balenciaga leopard print slides. The $625 style featured padded soles, complete with “Balenciaga” embroidery on its wide toe straps. The style gained an added punch from allover cheetah-printed faux fur, making them both cozy and edgy.

This is not the first time the star has been spotted sporting these trendy slippers. Simpson slipped into the same comfy shoes earlier this month while taking her daughter to school.

Ashlee Simpson and her daughter Jagger out and about in LA. CREDIT: Mega

Jagger complemented her mother’s look with funky colors and prints. She wore a fleece jacket in pink, white, maroon and orange with leopard spots. She wore the coat over a navy blue dress. On her feet, the 6-year-old wore a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots, which featured a leather upper and the brand’s classic yellow stitching.

Simpson’s shoe style is often comfy and classic with an edge. The “Lala” singer can often be seen on the red carpet in black strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Alaïa. Marsell and Prada loafers, as well as printed slides, have become some of her off-duty go-to shoes in recent weeks. For causal ensembles, Simpson also laces into New Balance, Golden Goose, Asics and Converse sneakers.

