Ashanti Shines in Dolce & Gabbana Bomber Jacket, Leather Boy Shorts & Thigh-High Boots at NBA All-Star Weekend

You can always count on Ashanti to show up and show out. The R&B songstress was one of the many stars to pop out for the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, this past weekend.

On Monday, the “Coach Carter” star took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her fashionable fit for the weekend festivities. In the carousel images, Ashanti poses in a Cropped Zebra Print Bomber Jacket by Dolce & Gabbana. The satin outwear is complete with a baseball collar, raglan sleeves and front welt pockets with snap button closures. The short jacket currently retails for $1,995.

She wore her bomber jacket over a plunging black bra top, which she paired with black leather shorts. In addition to the post, Ashanti kept her outfit’s color scheme by captioning the upload with blue and black heart emojis.

To take her look up a notch, the “Rain On Me” singer accessorized her ensemble with large diamond hoop earrings, layered cuban link choker necklaces and several diamond rings. She also added black square frame sunglasses and a Dolce & Gabbana Lamé belt. The songwriter parted her curly hair to the side and added a pop of color to her look with a bold pink lip.

To ground everything, the Grammy Award-winner slipped into a pair of over-the-knee boots by Jennifer Le. The see-through silhouette included a sharp pointed-toe and a thin heel.

Ashanti recently opted for the shoe style when she sung the national anthem at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month. She arrived in a colorful trench coat by Chloè, a dark turtleneck and thigh-high boots from Amina Abdul-Jillil.

When it comes to fashion, Ashanti is known for having a classic, timeless and trendy aesthetic. Her standout looks always go viral on social media. Her shoe style also deserve recognition as she loves to compliment her off-duty looks with fresh kicks like Air Jordan 1’s.