Ashanti Exudes Chic Glamour in Red-Tipped Pumps & Striped Midi Dress With Bold Bell Sleeves

Ashanti showcased her chic sartorial prowess in a new Instagram post. The “Only U” hitmaker made a case for spring in a vibrant midi dress. Styled by Tim B., the fun frock was complete with a round neckline, oversized bell sleeves and bold asymmetrical stripes in the colors purple, yellow and red.

The Grammy Award-winning singer complemented the form-fitting number with glittery eyeshadow and a matte pink pout. She parted her hair to the side and styled her raven locs straight. Ashanti opted for minimal accessories, only adding large gold hoop earrings, a chunky blinged out ring and white square nails.

To commence the moment, Ashanti tied her look together with a pair of red pumps. The high heels had a triangular pointed-toe, PVC uppers that ran along the outer sole and a sharp stiletto heel. PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Ashanti has an incomparable fashion catalog that includes mink coats, leather corsets, monochromatic moments, sparkly sequins and risky cutout dresses. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy aesthetic. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive consisting of a range of thigh-high boot styles, classic Air Jordan 1s, strappy statement heels and sky high platform sandals.

