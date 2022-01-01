×
Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
DICK CLARKÕS NEW YEARÕS ROCKINÕ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022 Ð This year marks the 50th anniversary of AmericaÕs annual New YearÕs tradition that celebrates the yearÕs very best in music. Live performances from Times Square in the heart of New York City, are featured on DICK CLARKÕS NEW YEARÕS ROCKINÕ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022, airing on the ABC Television Network, 12/31/21. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) ASHANTI, JA RULE
Ashanti (Left)and Ja Rule (Right) performing for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots.

Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022 – This year marks the 50th anniversary of America’s annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. Live performances from Times Square in the heart of New York City, are featured on DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022, airing on the ABC Television Network, 12/31/21. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) ASHANTI
Ashanti in over-the-knee silver boots Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with.

Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season.

Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179)

Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50)

Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)

 

