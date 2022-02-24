Ashanti Sparkles in Iridescent Sequin Catsuit Paired With PVC Heels on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti sparkles and shines in her latest Instagram post. Today, the “Foolish” singer shared two photos to the social media platform that showed her modeling an eye-catching look that brings “that good energy” as the musician puts it.

On her body, Ashanti opted for a glittery, holographic printed black catsuit from Dolce & Gabbana that had a long-sleeve silhouette and a bodycon construction throughout. It also had a turtleneck neckline for a unified appearance. For accessories, she wore a pair of silver earrings and dainty diamond rings.

To complete everything, Ashanti donned a pair of nude transparent pumps that had a pointed toe. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and played into her metallic theme.

When it comes to Ashanti’s essential clothing style, she tends to wear edgy and trendy silhouettes that place an emphasis on construction and design. For example, recently, we’ve seen the “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” singer slip on a Dolce & Gabbana bomber jacket, leather boy shorts and thigh-high boots for the NBA All-Star game that showcased her affinity for mixing stylish pieces. And we’ve even seen her wear a colorful scallop-trim trench coat by Chloé paired with black booties for a sophisticated look. The singer also has a penchant for intricate swimwear and colorful separates.

Ashanti has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a swimsuit campaign for PrettyLittleThing in 2019, and she also collaborated on a collection with the online retailer.