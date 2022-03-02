Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Ashanti at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12, 2021 in New York.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look.

Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles.

For accessories, Ashanti went bold in a chunky silver chain link necklace and silver hoop earrings that elevated her attire, and she also threw on a pair of black square sunglasses from Celine for a unified appearance.

To ground everything, Ashanti popped on a pair of black strappy sandals from Manolo Blahnik that had an approximate height of about three inches.

Related Ashanti Poses in Cropped Tiger-Print Bomber Jacket, Red Latex Leggings on Instagram Ashanti Sparkles in Iridescent Sequin Catsuit Paired With PVC Heels on Instagram Ashanti Shines in Dolce & Gabbana Bomber Jacket, Leather Boy Shorts & Thigh-High Boots at NBA All-Star Weekend

Manolo Blahnik is a mainstay within the footwear industry due to his creation of beautiful shoes that makes women feel empowered and chic. He creates his shoes by hand and places an emphasis on craftsmanship. From “Sex and the City” to celebs and models like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss and Adele donning his silhouettes, Blahnik has cemented himself as a footwear tastemaker with a legacy to boot.

When it comes to Ashanti’s essential sartorial tastes, she tends to wear edgy and trendy silhouettes. For example, recently, she wore an iridescent sequin catsuit from Dolce & Gabbana paired with PVC heels for an eye-catching ensemble.

Ashanti has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a swimsuit campaign for PrettyLittleThing in 2019, and she also collaborated on a collection with the online retailer.

Pop on a pair of black strappy sandals for a streamlined look.

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosale Leather Slingback Sandals, $795.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dalida, $150.

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Black Patent, $50 (was $100).