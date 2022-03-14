Ashanti Masters Monochrome Dressing in Fiery Red Cold-Shoulder Top, Latex Pants & Towering Versace Platform Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti gave a lesson in monochromatic fashion in her latest Instagram post. The “Rock With U” songstress shared a slew of images posing in a fiery red outfit today. “Lil Long Island vibe,” she wrote under the upload, referencing her hometown in New York.

Ashanti wore a vibrant red Balmain Cold-Shoulder Chain Cropped Sweater. The soft Italian wool pullover has a cold-shoulder design for an edgy silhouette and is accented with a choker-style neck with gold tone chain details. She paired her crop top with high-waist latex capri pants.

To further elevate the moment, the “Unfoolish” singer styled her hair half up, half down and accessorized with large gold hoops from King Me jewelry. To really let her outfit do all of the talking, she opted for winged eyeliner and nude lip.

To ground everything, the Grammy Award winner sealed the deal with a pair of red platform pumps from Versace that incorporated a square-toe shape. The shoe included bright red uppers and a two-layered sole paired with a thin ankle strap for security. The pumps also had a height of approximately 4 inches and managed to round out her outfit perfectly. The heels are available in other colors like black, lilac, fuchsia and yellow. The Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps retail for $1,425.

When it comes to Ashanti’s essential clothing style, she has a penchant for edgy and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and design. The “Coach Carter” star tends to gravitate towards pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Chloé, Alexander McQueen and Gucci. She has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a swimsuit campaign for PrettyLittleThing in 2019, and collaborated on a collection with the online retailer. She also favors strappy sandals, PVC heels, thigh-high boots and trendy sneakers.

