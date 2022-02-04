An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment.

On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday.

The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim trench coat by Chloé. The ankle length outerwear features a double-breasted silhouette, hand-painted ceramic buttons with delicate marble patterns and a removable self-fabric belt that cinches the waist. The wool coat retails for $7,795.

She paired her jacket with a dark turtleneck and kept her hands warm with red leather gloves. Ashanti continued to add pops of color to her look with a bold red lip and large gold hoop earrings. The “Rock With U” songstress parted her hair to the side and styled her long tresses in sultry waves.

To tie her look together, she slipped into a pair of thigh-high stretch boots from Amina Abdul-Jillil. The pointed toe boots include leather uppers, a thin 3-inch heel and a leather bow detail right above the heel. The thigh high boots currently retail for $743. Thigh high boots have become a major staple this winter season. Several celebrities like Angela Simmons, Mary J. Blige, Dua Lipa, Julia Fox, Heidi Klum and Lily Collins have all been spotted in shoe style in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Ashanti is known for having a classic, timeless and trendy aesthetic. Her standout looks always go viral on social media. Her shoe style also deserve recognition as she loves to compliment her off-duty looks with fresh kicks like Air Jordan 1’s.

