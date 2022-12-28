Ashanti Pops In Hot Pink Coat, Lace Bralette & Thigh-High Boots for Great Jones Whisky Distillery

Ashanti popped in a pretty pink ensemble for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning R&B singer uploaded a series of carousel style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in a vibrant ensemble.

To complement her outfit, Ashanti simply captioned the photo “Bubble yum bubble gum” with a candy emoji.

For the occasion, the “Only U” artist wore a hot pink cropped coat by Daniels Leather. The outerwear featured a dramatic fuzzy details on the collar and on the cuffs. Ashanti left the jacket open to help show off the plunging black lace bralette that she was wearing underneath.

The “Coach Carter” actress paired the vibrant top with black high-waist vegan leather leggings from Commando. The sleek bottoms were held up by a crystal-embellished Gucci belt. To further elevate the moment, Ashanti accessorized with oversized diamond hoop earrings and several chunky midi rings.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Rock Wit U” musician completed her look with Jennifer Le’s Lace x PVC thigh-high boots. The pink silhouette is crafted in lambskin leather lining and includes a 4.3-inch stiletto heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Ashanti has an incomparable fashion catalog that includes mink coats, leather corsets, monochromatic moments, sparkly sequins and daring cutout dresses. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks on the red carpet, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy aesthetic. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive consisting of a range of thigh-high boot styles, classic Air Jordan 1s, strappy statement heels and sky-high platform sandals.

