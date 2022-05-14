Ashanti Plays on the Wild Side in Givenchy Jacket With Peekaboo Bra & Snakeskin Boots

Ashanti graced her stylist Tim B.’s Instagram story on Thursday in a killer ensemble.

The Grammy winner wore a blue and white Givenchy varsity jacket with daisies on the lapel. The jacket also featured a gold bird and red sun decals running down exaggerated sleeves.

Ashanti wears a jacket by Givenchy with snakeskin boots on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tim B

The jacket was cropped and buttoned up so that the bra top the singer wore underneath peeked through. The lace trim on the white bra top was a nice addition to the full look, breaking up the structured fabric of the jacket.

For bottoms, Ashanti wore custom white leather short shorts from Katerina Lankova Couture, a favorite of Ashanti’s stylist. The shorts were high-waisted and slightly shiny, offsetting the matte fabric of the varsity jacket.

The singer was blinged out in gold and silver jewelry on her hands and around her neck. Ashanti made moves, posing like a boss in black wide-framed sunglasses to finish the look off.

The singer stepped into cool snakeskin boots by Jennifer Le. The shoes had a thigh-high silhouette with a wide top that tapers down. The boots had a commanding toe and a thin, barely-there heel. The snakeskin pattern is black and set on a blue background, made of a shiny fabric that gives the boot an eye-catching textural element. It’s a statement-maker for sure thanks to its length and wild pattern.

Ashanti is never one to shy away from bold fashion choices and these boots prove that point well.

