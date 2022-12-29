Ashanti Slips Into Fuzzy Thigh-High Boots With Matching Jacket, Leather Pants & Gucci Belt

Ashanti dressed up in an all-black fur-embellished ensemble to meet her friends, Simone I. Smith and Debra Robinson, as seen on her Instagram today.

The “Foolish” songstress style a staple black turtleneck tucked neatly into shiny black leather trousers. The pants were situated in place with a monogrammed Gucci belt featuring a bedazzled belt buckle.

Overtop it all, Ashanti wore a black cropped fur jacket and eclipsed her features ever so slightly with a black sun hat with a drooping brim. Adding on the finishing touches, the performer carried a black Hermès Birkin bag with gold hardware crafted from calfskin. The waiting list-worthy totes are one of the world’s most coveted and expensive handbag styles, ranging upwards of $110,000 in price.

Ashanti added a dramatic pair of thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured black fur that wrapped around the singer’s calves, pointed black lace toes and stilettos that added a few inches to her height.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for an elongated leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are extremely versatile and most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Ashanti is known for her extreme shoe game, taking impossibly cool styles and making them approachable and wearable. It seems that the Grammy-winning singer can take any simple style and elevate it by pairing it with bright and bold colors and patterns, like her bikini. Whether it be boots, sandals, heels or sneakers, Ashanti can seemingly make every shoe work.

