Ashanti Serves Fierce Runway Walk in Edgy Chainmail Mini Dress & Bedazzled Heels at Fat Joe’s Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti took to the streets of New York to celebrate fellow artist Fat Joe

The “Foolish” songstress attended the rapper’s birthday get-together in a black and silver mini dress from Fannie Schiavoni and showcased her party ensemble in an Instagram video on Aug. 22. The caption on the Reel reads, “Sometimes ya gotta leave the trash behind.”

Ashanti’s dress consisted of thin shoulder straps and two chainmail pieces. In a similarly shiny way, the “Resident Evil” actress accessorized liberally, blinging out her fingers, wrists, and ears with extremely bedazzled silver and pink jewelry.

Ashanti held an equally glimmering clutch that matched her maximalist nail design. The Grammy award-winner wore her brown tresses in a long ponytail down her back.

Upping the anti, Ashanti adorned her feet in silver Jessica Rich sandal heels with an intense shine factor that even rivaled her glistening accessories.

The strappy style wrapped around the ankles and down the front of the star’s feet, featuring a significant stiletto heel, arch, and pointed toes.

Related Ashanti Hits High Notes in Glittering Balmain Gown & Sculpted Gold Heels at Carnegie Hall Concert Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots Ashanti Glimmers Onstage in Blazer Dress and Sparkling Silver Heels at 'Good Morning America'

Jessica Rich’s shoes have become a celebrity favorite in the past years. Many celebs have worn her creations, including Gwenyth Paltrow, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and others.

Strappy sandals, like the ones worn by Ashanti, are popular with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A closet staple shoe, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear. You can also add a metallic pop to any outfit with these silver heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Open Edit Kiera Pointed Toe Pump, $36

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Buy Now: Asos Design Porto Pointed High Heeled Pumps, $18

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Kentrena Pump, $60

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities style their favorite sandal heels.