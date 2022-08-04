×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Ashanti-feature
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday.

The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding  written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern.

Ashanti, white boots, Dolce & Gabbana, set, San Diego
Ashanti wearing a Dolce & Gabbana set with white ankle boots on Instagram.
CREDIT: Instagram

Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear, which featured scrunched detailing and gave her some height with its heel.

In terms of accessories, the “Baby” singer wore a pair of large geometric sunglasses with a white frame and dark lenses. She also wore a thick and short necklace as well as a bracelet on each of her wrists.

The 41-year-old tagged San Diego, Calif., as her location and captioned the post “San Diego was a whole vibe thank you guys for the love.”

When it comes to Ashanti’s typical looks, she is no stranger to a sleek matching set or full body suits. Last month, Ashanti performed at the  Essence Summer Festival of 2022.  For her show, the singer had on a hot pink Mugler bodysuit, which featured a mock neck with cutout designs. The silhouette mirrors geometric lines, which make interesting shapes along with the sheer fabrics of the suit. On her feet, she wore a pair of nude PVC sandals.

 

Shop these white summer boots.

Steve Madden Zoe White Patent Ankle Boots

To Buy: Steve Madden Zoe White Patent Ankle Boots, $130

Madden Girl Flexx Block Heel Bootie

To Buy: Madden Girl Flexx Block Heel Bootie, $70

Jeffrey Campbell Square Toe High Heel Booties

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Square Toe High Heel Booties, $220

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad