Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots

Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday.

The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern.

Ashanti wearing a Dolce & Gabbana set with white ankle boots on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram

Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear, which featured scrunched detailing and gave her some height with its heel.

In terms of accessories, the “Baby” singer wore a pair of large geometric sunglasses with a white frame and dark lenses. She also wore a thick and short necklace as well as a bracelet on each of her wrists.

The 41-year-old tagged San Diego, Calif., as her location and captioned the post “San Diego was a whole vibe thank you guys for the love.”

When it comes to Ashanti’s typical looks, she is no stranger to a sleek matching set or full body suits. Last month, Ashanti performed at the Essence Summer Festival of 2022. For her show, the singer had on a hot pink Mugler bodysuit, which featured a mock neck with cutout designs. The silhouette mirrors geometric lines, which make interesting shapes along with the sheer fabrics of the suit. On her feet, she wore a pair of nude PVC sandals.

