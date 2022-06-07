Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance.

The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song. The pair danced to their collaboration “Baby.”

Ashanti wore a baby blue metallic bomber jacket slightly zipped open up on top. The jacket was cropped and fitted and decorated in clasps and buckles with a white lining. For bottoms, the star wore simple white high-waisted short shorts, also with a fitted quality to them.

The Grammy winner accessorized with two large silver chains layered around her neck and thin silver hoop earrings. She completed the look with large white-framed sunglasses with black lenses. The singer’s hair was slicked back and up into a high ponytail. Aitch wore a plain white tee and baggy gray sweats, keeping things casual for their dance-off.

Ashanti kicked up the heat, donning baby blue metallic knee-high boots. The boots were fitted on the bottom, getting looser as the boot made its way towards the singer’s knees. The boots were open-toed with light blue straps running across the tops of the singer’s feet much like a sandal. The boots also had a sharp stiletto heel for good measure. Aitch wore black and white Nikes for his look, keeping the footwear just as simple as his outfit.

Ashanti gave glamor, replacing regular knee-high boots with something a little different. It looks like the change paid off.

Dance your heart out in these knee-high boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Boots, $119 (was $225).

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Hiya Calf Heeled Boots, $80 (was $200).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Maximal Knee High Boot, $275.