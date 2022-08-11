Ashanti Hits High Notes in Glittering Balmain Gown & Sculpted Gold Heels at Carnegie Hall Concert

Ashanti glittered for her recent Carnegie Hall performance, bringing classic glamour to a storied concert venue that has hosted boldface name talent through the years in New York.

The hitmaker wore her hair in thick waves as it flowed down her shoulder. The Grammy-winning R&B songstress went with a subtle makeup look, including bold lashes and a nude lip.

Ashanti performs during Carnegie Hall presents Club Quarantine Live featuring D-Nice in New York City on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: WireImage

The Balmain gown began with a mock neck and incorporated a braided accent on the outer seams. The garment was both dramatic and simple. The braided detail allowed for a refined look, but the long silhouette tamed the drama.

Ashanti performs during Carnegie Hall presents Club Quarantine Live featuring D-Nice in New York City on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: WireImage

To top things off, she slightly contrasted her glittering gown with gold strappy sandals by Jennifer Le set on a sculpted heel. The open-toed shoe had simplicity with its subtle gold color but livened out her performance with the unique details of its twisted, sculpted stiletto.

Ashanti performs during Carnegie Hall presents Club Quarantine Live featuring D-Nice on Aug. 4, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

The design treatment matched the braided accents on her dress perfectly. From head to toe, the outfit was cohesive and made a fine footnote for performance.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades