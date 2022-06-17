Ashanti Dances in Leather Jacket, Red Bodysuit and Thigh-High Black Boots For TikTok Challenge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine walking into a burger joint at midnight for some grub and stumbling into an impromptu Ashanti concert. That’s what happened to hungry customers at Manchester burger bar Archie’s on June 5. The 41-year-old singer and actress, who was in town for a series of concerts around the U.K., went to the burger bar with her backup dancers to chow down. But the trip turned into a performance when the crew took advantage of Archie’s aesthetic location, recording a TikTok dance to a remix of her song “Foolish,” which has been going viral on the platform.

While the visit took place at the beginning of the month, Ashanti only just posted the video result to TikTok and Instagram on June 17. While giving the impromptu performance at the bubblegum-pink burger joint, Ashanti wore her stage outfit: a red bodysuit featuring the Union Jack flag and a red and black cropped leather jacket. She paired the concert-ready look with black leather crocodile thigh-high boots that featured a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Ashanti wore a pair of shield shades over her eyes, adorning her ears with large gold rope hoops and cinching her waist with a coordinating gold metal plate-like belt. The star’s hair was braided in an extra-long ponytail, which was studded with gold rings down the length.

The singer’s backup dancers wore red latex bodysuits and black over-the-knee boots, riffing off of Ashanti’s vibe. Archie’s posted several pictures of Ashanti’s visit to Instagram, including the star holding a milkshake and posing on a pink banana swing.

Ashanti recently went on a four-stop anniversary tour of the UK, which ended in Manchester on June 2. The star is releasing a children’s book titled “My Name Is A Story” on July 12, which is currently available for pre-order.