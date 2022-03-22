Ashanti Gives Monochromatic Dressing Edgy Vibes in Lacy Thigh-High Boots & Leather Short Shorts

Ashanti at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021.

Ashanti goes edgy in all black with her latest Instagram post on Monday that showed the musician in a sleek look.

For the outfit, Ashanti wore a black Givenchy sweatshirt that had a bit of texture etched across the front with a pair of black lace shorts that meshed well with her top. The short shorts also had leather panels for an elevated feel.

To complete everything, she wore black lace thigh-high boots. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and had a nude underlay. The shoes had a height of approximately 4 inches for a sophisticated finish.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Ashanti tends to opt for trendy and edgy garments. Recently, the “What’s Luv?” singer wore a red cold-shoulder top, matching latex pants and Versace platform pumps for a modern take on monochromatic dressing. Also, she slipped on an iridescent sequin catsuit coordinated with PVC heels for an Instagram post that displayed her eye for fun, flirty styles.

Ashanti has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a swimsuit campaign for PrettyLittleThing in 2019, and she also collaborated on a collection with the online retailer.

When on red carpets, she dons creations from labels like Michael Costello, Christian Siriano and Julien Macdonald.

