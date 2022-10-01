Ashanti Embraces Barbiecore Trends in Strappy Hot Pink Bikini & Hidden Sandals in Miami

Ashanti chose to go chicly vibrant while on vacation in Miami and shared her look with fans on Instagram on Friday. The “Foolish” singer was clad in a hot pink bikini, tossing her hair to the side. “🤨😤 planned on having 2 days to myself on the beach after wrapping my movie… but this weather said you’ll be in ur room bookie 🙄 @miamibeachedition.”

The “Resident Evil” actress wore a halter-style strappy top with intersecting straps and triangle style cups. The bottoms sat high on Ashanti’s hips, the style fitted with two hip straps that tied in bows. Another strap wrapped around the star’s midsection, offering the swimwear, and Ashanti’s silhouette, added dimension.

Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

While the singer wasn’t wearing any footwear, it’s likely she would wear strappy thong style sandals to protect her feet. Ashanti is known for her extreme shoe game, taking impossibly cool styles and making them approachable and wearable. It seems that the Grammy winning singer can take any simple style and elevate it by pairing it with bright and bold colors and patterns, like her bikini. Whether it be boots, sandals, heels or sneakers, Ashanti can seemingly make every shoe work.

Recently, Ashanti was serving up a fierce runway walk while celebrating her fellow artist and collaborator Fat Joe’s birthday clad in a black and silver mini dress from Fannie Schiavoni. She wore the glittering dress with silver intensely shiny Jessica Rich sandal heels.

