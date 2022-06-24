Ashanti Elevates Unexpected Crystal Bikini With Geometric Thong Sandals for Poolside Glamour

Ashanti was impressed with her summer-chic look. The singer stood before a full-length mirror, recording an Instagram video of her beachwear.

Ashanti in a bikini on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Ashanti wore a geometric orange bikini on her day out in the sun. The top was angular and studded with crystals, the bust area swooping and dipping in an interesting fashion. The bright orange bikini top was paired with high-waisted crystalized orange bottoms with cutouts around the hips.

The bikini isn’t very practical, but makes for an extreme statement piece that had the singer shining all day long. Ashanti wore a long animal print cover-up that hung loosely over her shoulders. The fabric featured everything from leopard spots to bold black zebra print, all set on a tan background.

Ashanti paired the wild cover-up with an equally wild pair of sunglasses, the large tan frames engulfing her face. The singer wore large gold hoops, adding to the glam. The singer wore natural makeup and her hair up in a large top bun. With her selfie taken and sunscreen locked and loaded, the star was ready for her day by the pool.

Ashanti slipped into fancy sandals, matching the glitz up top. The silver and tan sandals have a front-facing piece of fabric in the shape of a diamond laying against the top of the star’s feet. The thong sandal style is connected to different straps that wrap around the star’s feet much like a gladiator sandal. The sandals stop at the ankles and have a flat tan sole. The sandals are perfect for a dressed-up poolside ensemble. They are intricate and look extremely comfortable. Most of all, they look very cute on.

