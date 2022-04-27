Ashanti Plays With Prints in Balmain Monogram Mini Skirt & Strappy Dior Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti takes a stab at upping the ante of the traditional black and white color scheme. The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” singer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her posing in a slick look while visiting Toronto.

The hitmaker wore a black and white Balmain jacket and matching miniskirt adorned with the label’s signature jacquard monogram print. The cardigan had a column of shiny gold buttons running down the middle. The garment also had long sleeves and a sleek collar for a tidy finish.

The “The Way That I Love You” singer opted to keep her accessories simple and elected to pop on a pair of gold oversized square-shaped earrings.

For footwear, she donned a pair of vintage black strappy sandals from Dior. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and included multiple straps across the toe and ankle.

When it comes to Ashanti’s outfits, she tends to wear edgy and modern styles. For example, the singer wore a black Givenchy sweatshirt teamed with black lace and leather shorts and black lace thigh-high boots for a chic Instagram post. On red carpets, she dons creations from labels like Michael Costello, Christian Siriano and Julien Macdonald.

Ashanti has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a swimsuit campaign for PrettyLittleThing in 2019, and she also collaborated on a collection with the online retailer.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100.

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55.

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795.