A$AP Rocky Shines Bright in Neon Green Louis Vuitton Sneakers & So Many Patterns Shopping in NY

By Ashley Rushford
A$AP Rocky showcased his street style while shopping in SoHo, New York on Sunday. The “Dope” actor was spotted making a trip to a Louis Vuitton store.

A$AP Rocky shopping at a Louis Vuitton store in SoHo, New York on February 6, 2022.
A$AP Rocky shopping at a Louis Vuitton store in SoHo, New York on February 6, 2022.
Rocky looked super-cozy in a layered outfit that was filled with lots of colors. The soon-to-be dad hit the pavement in a khaki bomber jacket. His outwear included patchwork on the sleeves and on the chest. To stay warm, the chart-topping rapper wore his jacket over a pink and green striped shirt.

He continued to make a statement with light-wash jeans by Louis Vuitton. The denim piece was adorned with the fashion house’s monogram logo all-over and featured a relaxed fit and slight flare in the leg. The “Praise The Lord” artist complemented his fly outfit with several accessories that included diamond stud earrings, a scarf that was filled with tons of graphics, orange bandana gloves and a face mask for safety.

A$AP Rocky out and about in SoHo, New York in the Louis Vuitton Green Runner Tactic sneakers on February 6, 2022.
A$AP Rocky out and about in SoHo, New York in the Louis Vuitton Green Runner Tactic sneakers on February 6, 2022.
When it came down to the shoes, Pretty Flacko finished off his look with Louis Vuitton Runner Tactic Green sneakers. The neon trainers are crafted from mesh textile, suede calf leather and features the reflective Monogram flowers on the side. The design is complete with a padded collar for more comfort, a supple technical lining and a lightweight rubber outsole. The vibrant silhouette currently retails for $1,220.

This is the first time that Rocky has been spotted out since photos revealed that he is expecting his first child with Rihanna. The power couple announced the news with a series of maternity shots that showed Riri’s growing belly as they strolled through Harlem, New York.

Flip through to see more of A$AP Rocky’s best street style moments

