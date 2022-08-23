Ariel Winter Impresses In Effortlessly Chic Cocktail Dress & Hidden Heels at Sarah Hyland’s Wedding Guest

Ariel Winter looked regal in an effortlessly chic gown on Saturday as she attended former co-star Sarah Hyland’s wedding near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Winter wore a deep emerald green colored full-length dress to witness the late summer nuptials. The actress’ garment featured a straight across neckline, thin adjustable shoulder straps and a daring thigh-high split on its right side. The slim-fitting bodice and relaxed skirt offered a pretty good balance of comfort and shape, ideal for a formal August event.

For footwear, the 24-year-old actress elevated the wedding guest look with a pair of metallic gold platform heels. Winter’s stilettos were peep-toe with a thin fastener strap at the ankle. The heel of a stiletto is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Winter’s shoes also feature a platformed construction, which helped compensate for the heel height and allowed for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. Depending on the venue, its usually recommended that outdoor wedding guests wear block heels instead of stilettos as the heel may sink into the ground.

Winter wore her long, auburn hair down and parted in the middle. Her only accessory seen in photos was an embellished ring worn on her right hand. Winter’s general style ranges from ultra feminine lady boss to comfy casual.

Winter was photographed next to actors Nolan Gould, Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Mikita captioned the instagram post referring to the the three “Modern Family” stars as his “family.”

Gould and Mikita were suited in shades of grey while Ferguson opted for a dapper dark blue suit. Ferguson also posted a photo to social media with his husband Mikita, calling it a “dads night out” in the caption.

Hyland and her new husband Wells Adams exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery, according to E! News. Sofía Vergara was also present for the matrimonial event.

PHOTOS: Ariel Winter’s Bold Style Statements