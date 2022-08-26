Ariana Grande Looks Effortlessly Chic In Checkered Prada Skirt and Black Pumps for Shopping Spree

Pop star Ariana Grande just took shopping style to a whole different level. The singer and actress posted an Instagram video on August 26 promoting her makeup line R.E.M. beauty, that’s now available at Ulta Beauty and Selfridges.

The video shows Grande leaving Selfridges with the London department store’s famous yellow shopping bag and getting into an SUV with an ad for R.E.M. beauty painted on it. The singer was wearing a black bandeau top coordinating with a printed silk and wool midi-skirt in a green check pattern from Prada. She completed the look with classic black pumps, adding an extra touch of glamour to her look.

The skirt was part of Prada’s spring/summer 2022 collection, where co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons wanted to give modern takes to historically dressy garments. Classics were tweaked to appeal to today’s Prada customer.

For beauty, Grande went for a natural makeup look featuring a nude lip and subtle eyeshadow from her line. Her hair was put in her signature ponytail, with the front strategically placed on one side accenting her facial features.

When it comes to shoes, Grande often opts for platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Givenchy and GCDS. Stiletto pumps from Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti are also common in her red carpet ensembles. When off-duty, the “Positions” singer can be seen in Laurence Decade and Sergio Rossi ankle boots, as well as Prada and Ugg slippers.

Aside from promoting her beauty line, Grande has also been hard at work filming the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked.” Grande stars as Glinda opposite Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo, who plays the film’s primary protagonist Elphaba.

