Ariana Grande Updates Madonna’s Cone Bra in Schiaparelli & Stiletto Pumps for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Premiere

Ariana Grande will be returning as a guest judge to “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The special “ru-nouncment” was posted to the drag competition Instagram account yesterday. Grande will join the judges’ panel on Season 15’s premiere, set to air on Jan. 6 on MTV.

The glitzy preview saw the “Side to Side” singer “sashaying down” the main stage runway in a sharp black cone bra dotted with gold adornments. The piece is from Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 collection and channels the likes of Madonna’s iconic cone-shaped bra created by Jean Paul Gaultier in the ’90s.

Grande wore her brown locks up in her infamous sliced-back high ponytail and accentuated her features with crystalized lids and feathery lashes.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Grande wore a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the R.E.M Beauty owner a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities for its endless versatility, Grande included. Whether colorful or crystalized, pointed-toe pumps make for a great addition to any ensemble.

Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’ Season 21 CREDIT: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Grande often opts for platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Givenchy and GCDS. Stiletto pumps from Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti are also common in her red carpet ensembles. When off-duty, the “Positions” singer can be seen in Laurence Decade and Sergio Rossi ankle boots, as well as Prada and Ugg slippers.

The star also officially has the most influential personal style in the world, according to a new study. In a 2022 study by London-based fabric sellers Dalston Mill Fabrics on female celebrities with the most influential international style, Grande topped the list out of 200 stars.

