Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa & David Bowie Get Lookalike Wax Figures in Their Signature Style by Madame Tussauds

By Jacorey Moon
Madame Tussauds is back with new wax figures of pop stars. The museum unveiled new waxworks of Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and David Bowie today in London. The location has a “music festival zone,” where fans get the chance to pose with hitmakers, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran and Little Mix.

Ariana Grande, Madame Tussauds, gold dress
Ariana Grande’s Madame Tussauds wax figure got unveiled in London, UK on March 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Madame Tussauds London/Mega

Madame Tussauds London's Music Festival experience is open to the public from April 1.
Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds wax figure got unveiled in London, UK on March 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Madame Tussauds London/Mega
Dua Lipa performs on The John Peel Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2017 Worthy Farm, Pilton, England, UK on Friday 23 June, 2017. Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: ptsphotoshotthree280713.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dua Lipa performs on The John Peel Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2017 Worthy Farm, Pilton, England on June, 23 2017.
CREDIT: Justin Ng/Retna Pictures/Newscom
Grande’s figure wears a sparkling gold minidress that has a plunging sweetheart neckline and a belt that matches in the same fabric with a neat sparkling silver heart-shaped buckle. The dress also had puffy cap sleeves, and her figure is also wearing shiny earrings and an equally as shiny choker.

For Lipa’s figure, the outfit has a sporty-casual vibe that aligns with the Puma ambassador’s typical style. The statue wears a pink plunging bra that has a matching fishnet overlay paired with green sweatpants. Underneath the trousers, she wore a pink undergarment that matched the pink and fishnet design of the top. The figure has accessories like a silver necklace adorned with a shiny pendant.

david bowie, ziggy stardust, red platforms,Madame Tussauds, red hair
David Bowie's Madame Tussauds wax figure got unveiled in London, UK on March 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Madame Tussauds London/Mega

Bowie’s wax figure was decked out in striped splendor, wearing one of the pop star’s most iconic outfits. Kansai Yamamoto designed the jumpsuit in the ‘70s. The garment featured red, blue and white striped and dramatic, structured shoulders. It also had a zip down the middle and long-sleeves for a uniform fit. As for shoes, the figure is wearing red leather platform boots that mimicked the pair Bowie wore during the ”Ziggy Stardust” era.

The inspiration for Grande’s figure came from a gold Versace minidress that she posted on Instagram. And Lipa’s outfit ideation comes from her 2017 Glastonbury performance.

Click through the gallery to see Grande’s style evolution through the years. 

