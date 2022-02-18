Ariana Grande’s Romantic Evening Dress & Pointy Pumps Perfectly Coordinate With Her Husband’s Date Night Suit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande shows off her affection in a chic way. The “Just Like Magic” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Wednesday that showed the musician posing with and kissing her husband, Dalton Gomez.

For the outfit, Grande wore a black evening gown that had a sleek thigh slit with lace lining and cutouts that added dimension to the piece. She threw her hair into a high ponytail that has become a signature hairstyle for the pop star. Her husband wore a gray suit with a white button-up and black dress shoes.

To ground everything, she chose to slip on a pair of black stiletto pumps that had a pointed-toe design for a unifying look.

Grande has a trendy sartorial sense that she displays on both her Instagram feed and on during live appearances. Grande has recently worn a billowing yellow Valentino gown on “The Voice” during a dramatic performance with Kid Cudi. And we’ve even seen her wear a blue bandeau, leather skirt and opera gloves that showed her affinity for punchy, vibrant colors that pop onscreen in her role as judge on the show.

The “Positions” singer has also cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy in 2019.

Click through the gallery to see Grande’s style evolution through the years.

Put on a pair of black pointy pumps for a streamlined appearance.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.