Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Ethereal in White Floor-Length Dior Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘The Northman’ LA Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy looks angelic in white yesterday while attending the red carpet for her new film, “The Northman,” in Los Angeles.

.“The Queen’s Gambit” actress wore a streamlined ensemble suitable for serving as a Dior brand ambassador.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a white Dior dress at ‘The Northman’ premiere in Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For the outfit, Joy donned a flowy white floor-length dress from Dior that brought some Old Hollywood glamour to the carpet. The gown was sleeveless and had a high neckline for a vintage ‘50s feel.

Joy went bold with her accessories and opted for a chunky gold diamond-encrusted necklace that acted like a collar and shimmered and sparkled in the light. She also wore a bracelet that matched and a couple of metallic gemstone-encrusted rings.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing hemline, it’s safe to say that she slipped on a pair of sandals or pumps that aligned with her chic and refined appearance.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Joy tends to stick to trendy and sleek silhouettes. For example, during the London screening for “The Northman,” Joy donned a sheer long-sleeved minidress by Dior coordinated with matching Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. On red carpets, Joy wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte and Vera Wang.

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Joy has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co.

