Anya Taylor-Joy Channels Madonna in Cone Bra Corset & Towering Gold-Dipped Toe Wedges on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Anya Taylor-Joy sat down with Jimmy Fallon yesterday on “The Tonight Show” in head-to-toe Schiaparelli outfit. The actress spoke about her love for The Beach Boys, a life-saving moment from her time at the Met Gala, and her new films “The Menu” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.“

For her interview, Taylor-Joy wore a gold Schiaparelli corset top with twisted cone cups, channeling Madonna’s iconic cone-shaped bra created by Jean Paul Gaultier in the ’90s. The satin top was paired with sleek black cigarette slacks.

Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The corset top was cinched inwards with a black leather belt adorned with an oversized golden buckle. Taylor-Joy stacked on gold rings and bracelets to match the gilded theme and wore her lengthy white blond locks down in a dramatic part in the middle.

Related Anya Taylor-Joy Thinks Pink in Nensi Dojaka Dress & Clear Sandals on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Anya Taylor-Joy Gives Gothic Style a Lacy Twist in Caged Dress & Pointy Pumps at 'The Menu' Premiere in New York Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Fiery in Red Minidress With Matching Leather Coat & Pumps for 'Good Morning America'

As for her shoes, “The Queen’s Gambit” star opted for intensely sky-high wedges with golden dipped toes and surrealist heels. The footwear added at least 5 inches to her outfit.

Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

On red carpets, Taylor-Joy often wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Dior, and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, she has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf, and Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

During the interview, she also played a game entitled “Dramatic Delivery” with Jimmy Fallon, where they enacted text conversations between delivery drivers and customers.

“The Menu,” penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult among others and will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on Nov. 18.

PHOTOS: Check out Anya Taylor-Joy’s red carpet evolution.