Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Sleek Style in Sharp Pumps for Jaeger-LeCoultre Fall 2022 Campaign

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new Jaeger-LeCoultre campaign for fall 2022. The actress modeled alongside Nicholas Hoult in “The Butterfly Effect in A New Turn,” a captivating new video dedicated to the Reverso watch.

Joy was dressed in a sleek cream-colored sleeveless dress tied in the middle to bring in the waist. The midi-style dress featured wide shoulders and a sharp plunging neckline. Keeping it minimalistic, the “Queen’s Gambit” actress simply accessorized with the new Reverso timepiece, featuring a golden wristband and a white face.

Anya Taylor-Joy serves as the campaign star Jaeger-LeCoultre fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Via Jaeger-LeCoultre

Alongside the simple outfit, Joy wore nude pumps. The footwear featured prominent pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a slick style and a slight boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit.

The metaphor of the campaign extends to the Reverso itself, the narrative highlighting how a margin of millimeters is essential to the watch’s accuracy. And of course, in Reverso’s flip, where the nuance of design brings an entirely new spin on this icon of timepieces.

The campaign features the new Reverso Tribute Calendar in Pink Gold with Hoult, while Joy is paired with the seductively feminine Reverso Duetto Small in Pink Gold. Introduced in 1931, Reverso has endlessly evolved in the spirit of innovation, and both The Tribute Calendar and Duetto Small typify Reverso’s limitless potential for reinvention.

The film juxtaposes natural phenomena in their polar opposite forms: a raindrop gathering with billions of others to form a cascading waterfall, and a seed carried on the wind blooming into life from wooded stillness.

Jaeger-LeCoultre new Reverso watch. CREDIT: Via Jaeger-LeCoultre

