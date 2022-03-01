Anya Taylor-Joy Blooms in Sequined Floral Minidress Paired With Black Pointy Pumps for Dior’s Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anya Taylor-Joy does Paris Fashion Week in style. The “Split” actress attended the Dior Fall 2022 runway show today during in Paris. She was spotted while leaving the show wearing an eye-catching look.

For the outfit, Taylor-Joy popped on a black dress made up of sequins that featured a bold and colorful floral print splashed across the front of the garment. The design was multicolored, and the garment incorporated a short-sleeve design. On top, she wore a black coat that had slit outer pockets.

Taylor-Joy made sure that her accessories matched the tone of her dress by wearing a pair of sparkly cat-eye sunglasses and a couple of gold rings.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a floral printed dress leaving the Dior fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a floral printed dress leaving the Dior fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Shoe-wise, Taylor-Joy opted for a pair of black pointy pumps that tied her ensemble together seamlessly. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and had a slick appearance.

A closer look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s black pointy pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Taylor-Joy tends to fancy colorful separate and extravagant prints that are breathtaking. Last year, for example, she wore a backless couture gown from Christian Dior. Also, last year, Taylor-Joy showed up to the premiere of “Last Night in Soho” wearing a plunging dress with spaghetti straps and a metallic pleated design from Dior.

When Taylor-Joy graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte and Vera Wang.

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Joy has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co.

