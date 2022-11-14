Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Fiery in Red Minidress With Matching Leather Coat & Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

Anya Taylor-Joy stopped by the ABC studios to record an interview for “Good Morning America,” which will air on Nov. 15. The actress is currently doing a press tour for her new movie, “The Menu.”

For her television appearance, Taylor-Joy wore a Magda Butrym patent leather red trench coat paired with a red lace minidress. The dress featured a unique textured pattern with floral detailing and a scalloped hemline and neckline. She styled with minimal accessories, save for a few rings, a natural glam makeup look, and a manicure matching well with the red color palette.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is seen walking in New York on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

“The Queen’s Gambit” star paired her ensemble with sheer red tights and a pair of satin red pointed-toe pumps. The heels blend in well with the rest of the ensemble due to their contrasting fabric. The style elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ruby-red pumps for her morning show appearance on Nov. 14, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Taylor-Joy is known for her penchant for sharp pumps paired with a sleek gown or miniskirted ensemble. When it comes to footwear brands, you can find high-end designers like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and more in heavy rotation. In her off-duty moments, you can find her wearing relaxed Ugg boots or sportier leather boots.

