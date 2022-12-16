Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game.

At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans.

Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi of Argentina and Celia Maria Cuccittini, mother of Lionel Messi of Argentina look on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Roccuzzo matched her top with a pair of gold dangle earrings that featured a purple gemstone hanging down. She added a pair of gold rings with a silver-toned bracelet to the look.

The model completed the look with a pair of white and pink Louis Vuitton sneakers. The leather shoes featured a color block pattern with the sides embossed with Louis Vuitton’s signature Monogram pattern. The model was designed by the late Virgil Abloh who drew inspiration from vintage basketball sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Roccuzzo often gravitates towards chunky sneakers when off-duty. If she’s making a red carpet appearance or sitting in front row at a fashion show, she goes for a pair of heeled boots or stiletto pumps.

She’ll continue to watch the games in practical style as Adidas-sponsored athlete Lionel continues to lead Argentina on the field.

The FIFA World Cup — also known as the World Cup — is an international soccer competition between senior men’s national teams within the Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

