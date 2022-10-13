Anne Hathaway Brightens Up in Neon Dress & Barely-There Jimmy Choo Pumps for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Anne Hathaway is all for neon. The actress had a standout style moment while leaving a taping for “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in New York City yesterday.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star posed for photos in a highlight yellow strapless David Koma dress with a frilled element across the piece’s neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with bronze hoops, coordinating rings, a diamond-encrusted bracelet, and two watches.

Anne Hathaway leaves Watch What Happens live in New York City on October 12, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Hathaway slipped into barely-there Jimmy Choo shoes. The pump-style heels featured a sparkling crystal-embellished pointed-toe and a clear PVC structure.

Erin Walsh, who styled Hathaway, has worked with Jameela Jamil, Juno Temple, Ashley Park, and Adriana Lima. Walsh has previously styled Hathway on numerous occasions.

Anne Hathaway leaves Watch What Happens live in New York City on October 12, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

During the Fashion Week season, Hathway stepped out in several eclectic outfits also styled by Walsh. For Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week presentation, she wore a ribbed turtleneck dress in black layered by a brown leather coat with a crocodile design and classic black pumps. For Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week show, she donned a white turtleneck ribbed tee and coordinating mini skirt with two oversize pockets and a pleated finish. She later wore a multi-hued coat and noir sunglasses with purple lenses.

Yesterday, Hathaway was spotted in a triangular-pattered coat that overlayed a white shirt dress and accompanied sheer stockings and tall boots. Later, she opted for a denim coat, matching wide-leg pants, and a chromatic embellished crop top with rhinestone-adorned frames. Hathway attended the film’s premiere in a Valentino dress and coordinating boots decked out in jeweled pieces and pearls.

PHOTOS: Anne Hathaway’s Celebrity Shoe Style Through the Years