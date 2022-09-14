Anne Hathaway Channels ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in Crocodile Leather Jacket, Turtleneck & Pumps at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Michael Kors presented its Spring/Summer 2023 line on Wednesday morning, and it drew a star-studded crowd.

Anne Hathaway hit the runway show, held in NYC as part of New York Fashion Week. She was joined by many other celebrities like Serena Williams, Vanessa Hudgens, Christie Brinkley and more.

Hathaway attending the Michael Kors runway show on Sept. 14 in NYC. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

To the show, the “Princess Diaries” alum donned a black turtleneck sweater dress. The dress featured a crocodile leather hem that matched her brown coat perfectly. Her jacket featured button closures and a hem that grazed Hathaway’s knees. Some fans noticed a similarity between her outfit and her character from “The Devil Wears Prada.” In the last scene of the movie, Andy (Hathaway) wears a black turtleneck sweater under a brown leather jacket. She even sports bangs, as Hathaway rocked heading into the runway show.

Hathaway attending the Michael Kors runway show on Sept. 14 in NYC. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

For her outing, the actress added a pair of chic black pumps. Her pointed-toe heels featured a patent leather material and a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Hathaway is known for making strong shoe statements like her most recent look, which she’s shown on and off the red carpet for years throughout her successful career. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia, Jimmy Choo and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear, with shoes like Chanel and Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers regularly on rotation.

